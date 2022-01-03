DVD Talk Forum

Panama (2022, D: Neveldine)  S: Mel Gibson, Cole Hauser

Panama (2022, D: Neveldine)  S: Mel Gibson, Cole Hauser

   
Panama (2022, D: Neveldine)  S: Mel Gibson, Cole Hauser


When the U.S. is on the brink of invading Panama, a former marine (Cole Hauser) is hired by a CIA operative (Mel Gibson) for a top secret arms trade mission. Alone and among the most dangerous arms dealers, Becker (Hauser) learns the true nature of political power.

Joining Hauser and Gibson in the cast of Panama are Charlie Weber, Katie Katzman, and Jackie Cruz.
This is from the co-director of Crank and Crank 2.


