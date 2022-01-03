Panama (2022, D: Neveldine) S: Mel Gibson, Cole Hauser
When the U.S. is on the brink of invading Panama, a former marine (Cole Hauser) is hired by a CIA operative (Mel Gibson) for a top secret arms trade mission. Alone and among the most dangerous arms dealers, Becker (Hauser) learns the true nature of political power.
Joining Hauser and Gibson in the cast of Panama are Charlie Weber, Katie Katzman, and Jackie Cruz.
