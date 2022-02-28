DVD Talk Forum

In the inevitable movie about the Ukraine war...

Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

In the inevitable movie about the Ukraine war...

   
02-28-22, 07:32 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Thread Starter
 
Traxan's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2008
Posts: 2,454
Likes: 0
Received 23 Likes on 16 Posts
In the inevitable movie about the Ukraine war...
Who should play

Zelenskyy?
The Klitchko brothers
Putin?
02-28-22, 07:34 PM
  #2  
Cool New Member
 
CyberpunkCentra's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2020
Posts: 45
Received 22 Likes on 13 Posts
Re: In the inevitable movie about the Ukraine war...
I remember years ago someone suggested Mads Mikkelsen as Putin.
02-28-22, 07:41 PM
  #3  
Moderator
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 37,628
Likes: 0
Received 2,282 Likes on 1,565 Posts
Re: In the inevitable movie about the Ukraine war...
Originally Posted by Traxan View Post
Who should play

Zelenskyy?
The internet seems to pulling for Renner.
02-28-22, 08:12 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
 
JeffTheAlpaca's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: CA
Posts: 17,576
Received 256 Likes on 222 Posts
Re: In the inevitable movie about the Ukraine war...
But we have to wait for the Trump movies first?

Surprised there are no Trump related movies when we were flooded with 9/11 and Iraq War movies in the Aughts.
02-28-22, 08:20 PM
  #5  
Cool New Member
 
CyberpunkCentra's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2020
Posts: 45
Received 22 Likes on 13 Posts
Re: In the inevitable movie about the Ukraine war...
Originally Posted by JeffTheAlpaca View Post
But we have to wait for the Trump movies first?

Surprised there are no Trump related movies when we were flooded with 9/11 and Iraq War movies in the Aughts.
02-28-22, 08:35 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Relocated to Bot-Hell
Posts: 11,097
Received 116 Likes on 86 Posts
Re: In the inevitable movie about the Ukraine war...
Originally Posted by dex14 View Post
The internet seems to pulling for Renner.
You know now I'm not going to unsee Renner every time I see Zelensky on TV now.
