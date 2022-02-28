View Poll Results: What did you think of The Batman?
The Batman (2022, D: Reeves) S: Pattinson, Kravitz, Wright - The Spoiler Reviews Thread
The Batman (2022, D: Reeves) S: Pattinson, Kravitz, Wright - The Spoiler Reviews Thread
Continue pre-release discussion here.
IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1877830
Rotten Tomatoes: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/the_batman (Embargo lifts on Monday, 28th of Febuary, 12PM EST/9AM PST)
Runtime: 2 hr 56 min
Rating: Rated PG-13 for strong violent and disturbing content, drug content, strong language, and some suggestive material
Budget: (reportedly) $100mil
Release: Tuesday, 3/1 - IMAX Fan Event, Wednesday, 3/2 - 7pm early showings, Thursday 3/3 - showings start at 3pm, Friday 3/4 - official release date,
Will be streaming on HBO Max at least 45 days after theatrical window, approximately April 19th.
Please do not post untagged spoilers in here at least until after 7pm on Tuesday. If you do not want to risk being spoiled, do not come into the thread.
Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) amongst the city's corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens.
When a killer targets Gotham's elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World's Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator's plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.
