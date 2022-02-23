DVD Talk Forum

Black Crab (2022, D: Berg) S: Noomi Rapace -- Netflix

Black Crab (2022, D: Berg) S: Noomi Rapace -- Netflix

   
Black Crab (2022, D: Berg) S: Noomi Rapace -- Netflix


BLACK CRAB is a Swedish action thriller set in a post-apocalyptic world torn apart by war. During a long, harsh winter, six soldiers embark on a covert mission across a frozen archipelago, risking their lives to transport a mysterious package that could end the war. As they enter hostile enemy territory, they have no idea what dangers lie ahead or whoif anyonethey can trust. But for speed skater turned soldier Caroline Edh, the mission is about something else entirely. Starring Noomi Rapace in a film directed by Adam Berg, BLACK CRAB follows six soldiers on a desperate mission to bring an end to the war which has destroyed their lives.
