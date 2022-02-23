New "Parker" film in the works from Shane Black and Robert Downey, Jr.

Quote:

Robert Downey Jr. will be working once again with Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang and Iron Man 3 filmmaker Shane Black, although this time to play a character who is markedly less charming than Tony Stark.



Downey and Black are teaming up on a new film for Amazon Studios based on the character Parker, created by author Donald E. Westlake (writing under the pseudonym Richard Stark). Black is co-writing the screenplay with Anthony Bagarozzi (The Nice Guys) and Chuck Mondry (The Cold Warrior), TheWrap has learned from a source close to the project.



The character of Parker first appeared in the 1962 novel The Hunter, where hes introduced as a professional thief whos left for dead by a past associate and spends the rest of the novel trying to track down his former accomplice. The book was adapted to film twice before, in 1967s Point Blank starring Lee Marvin and in 1999s Payback starring Mel Gibson. Most recently, Jason Statham played the character in the 2013 film Parker.



The character of Parker is something of an anti-hero with a hard-edge, a murderous and meticulous criminal who is the protagonist of 24 novels by Westlake.



Downey and Black first worked together on Blacks acclaimed 2005 noir Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang, which in part helped resurrect Downeys career following his struggles with substance abuse. Downey has credited Black and Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang with helping land him on Marvels radar for 2008s Iron Man, which of course launched the actor onto another rung of superstardom. Downey returned the favor, of sorts, by hiring Black to co-write and direct 2013s Iron Man 3.



Since his characters demise in Avengers: Endgame, Downey has largely laid low, with 2020s Dolittle serving as his only onscreen role since departing the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He also produces the HBO series Perry Mason through his Team Downey banner.



Black, meanwhile, most recently co-wrote and directed 2018s The Predator.



Amazon did not immediately respond to TheWraps request for comment.