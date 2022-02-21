Will the movies and "going to the movies" ever be the same?

This is a 2-parter sorta. first the quality of films and then the act of going to the theater to sit an anjoy a flick.



Will the event of really going all out and having so many blockbusters and seeing them in theaters with friends or loved ones really get to where it was pre-Covid?



i know many here go again, but does it feel the same? same as prior to the pandemic?



of course Spider-Man: NWH hit big and others as well, though no where near SM, but we are really used to seeing so many more blockbusters and just, imo, better films.



nothing has truly excited me about what has been churned out the past couple years. sure, there have been great films, but imo not to the caliber of what we used to see. the thrill seems to be gone and the well done, entertaining movies are much less than ever before and the need to go has died considerably i would assume by numbers and at least within me.



i would love to get that desire and urge and thrill back, but not sure it is likely now. and i think as we get older, the thrill of going out to see them dies down as well. ut i think its a firm no from me.



any other feel same about quality and actually going to see them in theater with the thrill of going?