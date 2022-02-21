View Poll Results: Will the movies and "going to the movies" ever be the same?
Yes.
20.00%
No.
60.00%
Maybe. (Please explain...)
0
0%
Other. (Please explain...)
0
0%
What are you high?
20.00%
Voters: 5. You may not vote on this poll
Will the movies and "going to the movies" ever be the same?
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 44,948
Received 398 Likes on 352 Posts
Will the movies and "going to the movies" ever be the same?
This is a 2-parter sorta. first the quality of films and then the act of going to the theater to sit an anjoy a flick.
Will the event of really going all out and having so many blockbusters and seeing them in theaters with friends or loved ones really get to where it was pre-Covid?
i know many here go again, but does it feel the same? same as prior to the pandemic?
of course Spider-Man: NWH hit big and others as well, though no where near SM, but we are really used to seeing so many more blockbusters and just, imo, better films.
nothing has truly excited me about what has been churned out the past couple years. sure, there have been great films, but imo not to the caliber of what we used to see. the thrill seems to be gone and the well done, entertaining movies are much less than ever before and the need to go has died considerably i would assume by numbers and at least within me.
i would love to get that desire and urge and thrill back, but not sure it is likely now. and i think as we get older, the thrill of going out to see them dies down as well. ut i think its a firm no from me.
any other feel same about quality and actually going to see them in theater with the thrill of going?
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 42,768
Received 531 Likes on 425 Posts
Re: Will the movies and "going to the movies" ever be the same?
Zero reason to think it won't. Movie quality ebbs and flows but there's always one or two a year I'm excited to see in theaters.
#3
Moderator
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 37,542
Likes: 0
Received 2,248 Likes on 1,541 Posts
Re: Will the movies and "going to the movies" ever be the same?
Didn’t you just post reviews for Licorice Pizza and Scream, which are currently only in theatres? You’ve gone back… ?
#4
DVD Talk Reviewer & TOAT Winner
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: USA
Posts: 9,567
Received 165 Likes on 129 Posts
Re: Will the movies and "going to the movies" ever be the same?
Having worked in theaters from 1991-2001, I think theaters will put themselves out of business. With increased competition from home viewing you would think they would bring back the BIG screens and deliver an experience you can't get at home, but every generation of new theaters includes smaller screens, smaller auditoriums and unbelievable corner-cutting. Many new theaters have screens with as few as 50 seats, and most screens are common-width with no masking so instead of seeing widescreen movies on a true WIDE screen you're watching them letterboxed just like at home. Plus they keep showing pre-movie commercials that reduce the experience to that of TV. Bringing back 3D was a great move (that was a way they competed with TV in the 50s), but they ruined that by charging extra for it (and often having presentation issues along with it), then running more 2D showings when people refused to pay the upcharges yet still had no problem overpaying for snacks.
#5
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 42,768
Received 531 Likes on 425 Posts
#6
DVD Talk Hero
Re: Will the movies and "going to the movies" ever be the same?
Not for me - I used to love going to the movies but I much prefer watching things at home. And there is very little that comes out that's worth seeing outside of big tentpole movies on opening weekend. Between day-and-date releases and fast releases on home video, there's not a lot of "must see" these days.
#7
DVD Talk Special Edition
Join Date: Jan 2003
Posts: 1,780
Likes: 0
Received 31 Likes on 21 Posts
Re: Will the movies and "going to the movies" ever be the same?
Growing up in the 80's, the difference between going to the movies & watching a film at home were vastly different. We had destination theaters that were worth driving out of your way to, because they were the only ones showing in 70mm in multichannel sound. And if you missed the theatrical run, you were forever stuck seeing it only a blurry pan & scan VHS on a 25 in TV. Now theaters screens have shrunk & home screens have grown so like Alan said, they are basically the same experience. Except one is much more expensive & less convenient. I don't know how they'll ever get that cat back in the bag.
#8
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 34,580
Received 564 Likes on 441 Posts
#9
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 44,948
Received 398 Likes on 352 Posts
Re: Will the movies and "going to the movies" ever be the same?
