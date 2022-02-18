Hustle (2022, D: Zagar) S: Sandler - Netflix
Hustle (2022, D: Zagar) S: Sandler - Netflix
Hustle Trailer: Adam Sandler Plays a Basketball Scout in LeBron James-Produced Netflix Movie
Netflix released a teaser trailer for Adam Sandlers basketball movie Hustle, premiering on the streamer on June 10.
Produced by LeBron James, the film follows a washed up basketball scout (Sandler) as he discovers a star athlete (Juancho Hernangómez) with a rocky past on the street ball courts of Spain. Back in the U.S., the pair struggle against all odds to prove that they have what it takes to make it in the NBA.
Hustle also stars Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, Kenny Smith, Ainhoa Pillet, Raul Castillo, Jordan Elizabeth Hull, Maria Botto, Heidi Gardner and Robert Duvall. Hernangómez, a Spanish-born NBA player on the Utah Jazz, makes his acting debut.
We the Animals director Jeremiah Zagar helms, while Taylor Materne and Will Fetters wrote the script.
Producers include Sandler and Allen Covert through Happy Madison Productions; Joe Roth, Zack Roth and Jeffrey Kirschenbaum through Roth/Kirschenbaum Films; and James and Maverick Carter through The SpringHill Company. Barry Bernardi, Kevin Grady, Spencer Beighley, Jamal Henderson, Taylor Materne, Judit Maull and Dave Meyers executive produce.
Sandlers relationship with Netflix dates back to 2014, when the actor-comedian signed a four-movie deal with the streamer, yielding The Ridiculous 6, The Do-Over, Sandy Wexler and The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected). Sandler has since extended his deal, with films including The Week Of, Murder Mystery and Hubie Halloween, as well as his 2018 musical comedy special 100% Fresh.
James has also broken into Hollywood in recent years, serving as producer on projects such as The Wall, I Promise, Space Jam: A New Legacy, The Playbook, More Than an Athlete and the upcoming House Party remake.
Happy to see serious Adam. I've liked all of his serious roles from Reign Over Me, PDL, Funny People, Uncut Gems... and this one is right up his alley. The guy is a pretty damn good basketball player.
