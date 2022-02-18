DVD Talk Forum

The Cursed (2021, D: Sean Ellis) S: Boyd Holbrook, Kelly Reilly

   
The Cursed (2021, D: Sean Ellis) S: Boyd Holbrook, Kelly Reilly
The Cursed is a 2021 horror film directed and written by Sean Ellis (Anthropoid). The film stars Boyd Holbrook, Kelly Reilly, Alistair Petrie, Roxane Duran, and Áine Rose Daly. The film premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival under the title Eight for Silver. It was released theatrically in the United States on February 18, 2022.

In the late 1800s, a once-peaceful remote country village is under attack -- but by who or what, no one knows. Villagers spread rumors of a cursed land, supernatural forces, and even demonic creatures, as the disappearances and killings continue. Pathologist John McBride arrives to investigate the danger, only to discover something much deeper and more sinister than he ever could have imagined.





