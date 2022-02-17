View Poll Results: What did you think of Uncharted?
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
100.00%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
Zero Interest
0
0%
Interested, but I have no interest in going to the theater for this
0
0%
Voters: 1. You may not vote on this poll
Uncharted (2022, D: Fleischer) -- S: Holland, Wahlberg -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 68,064
Received 1,445 Likes on 1,056 Posts
Uncharted (2022, D: Fleischer) -- S: Holland, Wahlberg -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread
Street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world's oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate's long-lost brother...but only if they can learn to work together.
Running Time: 116 Minutes
Rotten Tomatoes Score:
40% as of 2/17/22
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/uncharted_2022
Just got back from out of town. I plan to see this tomorrow.
#2
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Re: Uncharted (2022, D: Fleischer) -- S: Holland, Wahlberg -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread
Pretty enjoyable until the ridiculously over the top finale. About as much suspense as Wile E. Coyote vs Road Runner. Was really surprised with Banderas being killed off so early.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off