Old Henry (2021) W/D: Ponciroli S: Tim Blake Nelson, Stephen Dorff

Quote: An action western about a farmer who takes in an injured man with a satchel of cash. When a posse comes for the money, he must decide who to trust. Defending a siege, he reveals a gunslinging talent calling his true identity into question.

If you like Westerns, this is an excellent one.94% on RT. I watched it on Amazon Prime last night, currently only $1 to rent