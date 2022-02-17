DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Old Henry (2021) W/D: Ponciroli S: Tim Blake Nelson, Stephen Dorff

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Old Henry (2021) W/D: Ponciroli S: Tim Blake Nelson, Stephen Dorff

   
Old 02-17-22, 02:07 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
Osiris3657's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2009
Location: Houston, TX
Posts: 9,067
Received 84 Likes on 61 Posts
Old Henry (2021) W/D: Ponciroli S: Tim Blake Nelson, Stephen Dorff


An action western about a farmer who takes in an injured man with a satchel of cash. When a posse comes for the money, he must decide who to trust. Defending a siege, he reveals a gunslinging talent calling his true identity into question.
If you like Westerns, this is an excellent one.



94% on RT. I watched it on Amazon Prime last night, currently only $1 to rent


Osiris3657 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-17-22, 02:19 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
Join Date: Jul 2009
Posts: 3,418
Received 37 Likes on 32 Posts
Re: Old Henry (2021) W/D: Ponciroli S: Tim Blake Nelson, Stephen Dorff
Surprised there wasnt a thread on this already. I have this in my 10-20 range of best films from 2021.

There isnt a lot going on here but its well executed.
Throwing Copper is online now  
Reply Like
Old 02-17-22, 02:25 PM
  #3  
Moderator
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 37,505
Likes: 0
Received 2,223 Likes on 1,527 Posts
Re: Old Henry (2021) W/D: Ponciroli S: Tim Blake Nelson, Stephen Dorff
I saw this a while ago. It is definitely worth checking out… and best to go in as cold as possible.

It’s available on Showtime currently as well.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Elvis (2022, D: Baz Luhrmann) S: Austin Butler, Tom Hanks

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.