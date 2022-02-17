Old Henry (2021) W/D: Ponciroli S: Tim Blake Nelson, Stephen Dorff
Old Henry (2021) W/D: Ponciroli S: Tim Blake Nelson, Stephen Dorff
An action western about a farmer who takes in an injured man with a satchel of cash. When a posse comes for the money, he must decide who to trust. Defending a siege, he reveals a gunslinging talent calling his true identity into question.
94% on RT. I watched it on Amazon Prime last night, currently only $1 to rent
Surprised there wasnt a thread on this already. I have this in my 10-20 range of best films from 2021.
There isnt a lot going on here but its well executed.
I saw this a while ago. It is definitely worth checking out… and best to go in as cold as possible.
It’s available on Showtime currently as well.
