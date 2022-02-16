DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

The Contractor (2022, D: Saleh) S: Pine, Foster, Sutherland, Jacobs, Marsan

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

The Contractor (2022, D: Saleh) S: Pine, Foster, Sutherland, Jacobs, Marsan

   
Old 02-16-22, 09:19 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 37,474
Likes: 0
Received 2,207 Likes on 1,516 Posts
The Contractor (2022, D: Saleh) S: Pine, Foster, Sutherland, Jacobs, Marsan
See it in theatres and buy it on digital April 1.

Chris Pine stars in the action-packed thriller as Special Forces Sergeant James Harper, who is involuntarily discharged from the Army and cut-off from his pension. In debt, out of options and desperate to provide for his family, Harper contracts with a private underground military force. When the very first assignment goes awry, the elite soldier finds himself hunted and on the run, caught in a dangerous conspiracy and fighting to stay alive long enough to get home and uncover the true motives of those who betrayed him. Also starring Kiefer Sutherland, Ben Foster, Gillian Jacobs and Eddie Marsan.

Featuring: Chris Pine, Kiefer Sutherland, Ben Foster, Gillian Jacobs, Eddie Marsan
EXCLUSIVE: Showtime and Paramount Pictures Home Entertainment have acquired U.S. distribution rights to the Tarik Saleh directed action movie The Contractor starring Hell or High Water stars Chris Pine and Ben Foster.

Following a similar collaboration on the comedy Queenpins, which STX sold to Paramount+ and Showtime for $20M as Deadline first reported, this deal will see The Contractor released in a limited number of theaters in the U.S. by Paramount with a simultaneous PVOD release across platforms. The film will arrive on Showtime and Paramount+ later in 2022. It was announced yesterday at the ViacomCBS Investor day that Paramount+ will be integrating Showtime content this summer with an in-app upgrade to the pay-TV channel’s programming.
https://deadline.com/2022/02/chris-p...me-1234934698/
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Chip n Dale: Rescue Rangers (2022, D: Schaffer) S: Samberg, Mulaney - live action/CG hybrid

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.