The Contractor (2022, D: Saleh) S: Pine, Foster, Sutherland, Jacobs, Marsan
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 37,474
Likes: 0
Received 2,207 Likes on 1,516 Posts
The Contractor (2022, D: Saleh) S: Pine, Foster, Sutherland, Jacobs, Marsan
See it in theatres and buy it on digital April 1.
Chris Pine stars in the action-packed thriller as Special Forces Sergeant James Harper, who is involuntarily discharged from the Army and cut-off from his pension. In debt, out of options and desperate to provide for his family, Harper contracts with a private underground military force. When the very first assignment goes awry, the elite soldier finds himself hunted and on the run, caught in a dangerous conspiracy and fighting to stay alive long enough to get home and uncover the true motives of those who betrayed him. Also starring Kiefer Sutherland, Ben Foster, Gillian Jacobs and Eddie Marsan.
Featuring: Chris Pine, Kiefer Sutherland, Ben Foster, Gillian Jacobs, Eddie Marsan
Chris Pine stars in the action-packed thriller as Special Forces Sergeant James Harper, who is involuntarily discharged from the Army and cut-off from his pension. In debt, out of options and desperate to provide for his family, Harper contracts with a private underground military force. When the very first assignment goes awry, the elite soldier finds himself hunted and on the run, caught in a dangerous conspiracy and fighting to stay alive long enough to get home and uncover the true motives of those who betrayed him. Also starring Kiefer Sutherland, Ben Foster, Gillian Jacobs and Eddie Marsan.
Featuring: Chris Pine, Kiefer Sutherland, Ben Foster, Gillian Jacobs, Eddie Marsan
EXCLUSIVE: Showtime and Paramount Pictures Home Entertainment have acquired U.S. distribution rights to the Tarik Saleh directed action movie The Contractor starring Hell or High Water stars Chris Pine and Ben Foster.
Following a similar collaboration on the comedy Queenpins, which STX sold to Paramount+ and Showtime for $20M as Deadline first reported, this deal will see The Contractor released in a limited number of theaters in the U.S. by Paramount with a simultaneous PVOD release across platforms. The film will arrive on Showtime and Paramount+ later in 2022. It was announced yesterday at the ViacomCBS Investor day that Paramount+ will be integrating Showtime content this summer with an in-app upgrade to the pay-TV channel’s programming.
Following a similar collaboration on the comedy Queenpins, which STX sold to Paramount+ and Showtime for $20M as Deadline first reported, this deal will see The Contractor released in a limited number of theaters in the U.S. by Paramount with a simultaneous PVOD release across platforms. The film will arrive on Showtime and Paramount+ later in 2022. It was announced yesterday at the ViacomCBS Investor day that Paramount+ will be integrating Showtime content this summer with an in-app upgrade to the pay-TV channel’s programming.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off