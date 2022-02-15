A Quiet Place Part III (2025)

Quote:

A Quiet Place Part III is officially in the works with a target release date of 2025. Filmmaker John Krasisnki announced the news during a Paramount investor day Tuesday. No director or writer has been announced, though it seems that Krasinski would be a natural choice.



Since launching in 2018, the A Quiet Place franchise has become a crown jewel for Paramount, which also has a spinoff from Pig director Michael Sarnoski in the works for 2023 based on an idea from Krasinski. The first A Quiet Place, co-written by Krasisnki and the team of Bryan Woods & Scott Beck, turned the filmmaker into an A-list director. It earned rave reviews and $340.9 million globally.



Krasinski wrote and directed A Quiet Place Part II, which opened in May 2021 as the first tentpole to exclusively hit theaters following a months-long shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. It grossed $297 million globally, a strong showing amid the pandemic.



The A Quiet Place films take place in a world in which Earth has been invaded by monstrous aliens who are blind and depend on sound in order to track its prey. Krasisnki starred opposite his real-life wife, Emily Blunt, in the first installment and had a cameo in Part II. Their onscreen children are plaeyd by Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds.