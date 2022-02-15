Lunana: A Yak in The Classroom (D: Pawo Choyning Dorji) - S: Sherab Dorji
Lunana: A Yak in The Classroom (D: Pawo Choyning Dorji) - S: Sherab Dorji
ACADEMY AWARD® NOMINEE - INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
"Lunana: A Yak in The Classroom" is available on demand and digital February 11!
A disillusioned school teacher is transferred to the most remote school in the world, cut off from modern life deep in the Himalayan glaciers. In a classroom with no electricity or even a blackboard, he finds himself with only a yak and a song that echoes through the mountains.
‘Improbable Journey’: How a Movie From Tiny Bhutan Got an Oscar Nod
“Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” was filmed on a shoestring budget in a remote Himalayan village. It’s now an Academy Award nominee, a first for Bhutan.
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/02/12/w...ie-lunana.html
I rented this on VOD. It was great and definitely worth checking out. The location is beautiful.
