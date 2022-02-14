Wonder Twins (D: Sztykiel) -- news, rumors, etc.

Quote:

Warner Bros. is activating the power of the Wonder Twins.



The Burbank-based studio has hired Adam Sztykiel, who worked on the upcoming Black Adam, to write and direct an original live-action feature for HBO Max based on the DC characters.



Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey of Temple Hill  the prolific banner whose credits range from The Twilight Saga and The Maze Runner to Fault In Our Stars and Love, Simon  will produce the project, which will be titled Wonder Twins.



The Wonder Twins follows a pair of alien siblings named Zan and Jayna. They were imprinted on a generation of television viewers thanks to their introduction on Hanna-Barberas The All-New Super Friends Hour as young companions to the iconic and adult heroes such as Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman. The heroes then appeared in the Super Friends comic and, over time, became incorporated into the larger DC universe.



The twins were known for their phrase, Wonder Twin power, activate! that was said before Jayna heroically transformed into any animal, while Zan turned into the many shapes of water. While the characters became the butt of jokes and, in modern times, memes, DC has also attempted to update and scale-up the characters, who have also appeared on episodes of Teen Titans Go!, Smallville and The Flash.



Plotline for the project are being kept in the Hall of Justice.



Sztykiel, an established big studio scribe, has a long history with the studio, having worked on movie comedies Due Date, Project X, Spy Guys, Were the Millers and the Dwayne Johnson monster movie, Rampage, as well as serving as a writer and producer on Scoob! for Warner Animation Group.



He reteamed with Johnson for Black Adam, one of Warners big DC tentpoles that is being released theatrically July 29.



Sztykiel is repped by UTA, Kaplan/Perrone and MFW.