DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

La Dolce Vita Question -- Italian/English dialogue

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

La Dolce Vita Question -- Italian/English dialogue

   
Old 02-12-22, 11:56 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
TheMovieman's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Oregon
Posts: 12,749
Received 128 Likes on 108 Posts
La Dolce Vita Question -- Italian/English dialogue
So La Dolce Vita is a movie I didn't care much for, but one thing that confused me was numerous times while watching with the Italian track, sometimes there would be English dialogue that would come up, many times within a conversation that began and ended in Italian with English in between, sometimes with the same character talking. This threw me for a loop and wondering if there was a reason for this. Maybe anybody versed in Italian cinema or on this movie in particular know why.
TheMovieman is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Batgirl (2022, D: El Arbi / Fallah) - news, rumors, etc.

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.