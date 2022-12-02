La Dolce Vita Question -- Italian/English dialogue

So La Dolce Vita is a movie I didn't care much for, but one thing that confused me was numerous times while watching with the Italian track, sometimes there would be English dialogue that would come up, many times within a conversation that began and ended in Italian with English in between, sometimes with the same character talking. This threw me for a loop and wondering if there was a reason for this. Maybe anybody versed in Italian cinema or on this movie in particular know why.