Bob Marley biopic (D: Reinaldo Marcus Green) S: Kingsley Ben-Adir

EXCLUSIVE: Following a global search that took almost a year, Paramount Pictures looks to have found the person to play Bob Marley in its biopic about the reggae legend. Sources tell Deadline that Kingsley Ben-Adir, who starred as Malcolm X in One Night in Miami, has been tapped to play the Jamaican icon, with King Richard helmer Reinaldo Marcus Green directing.



Ziggy Marley, Rita Marley and Cedella Marley will also produce on behalf of Tuff Gong. Robert Teitel will also produce.



Bob Marley died of cancer in 1981 at age 36 but in that short lifetime he changed the landscape of music, introducing generations to reggae with such hit songs as Get Up, Stand Up, One Love, No Woman, No Cry, Could You Be Loved, Buffalo Soldier, Jammin and Redemption Song.



Like Ray Charles, Elton John, Freddy Mercury and the many other iconic musicians that have been portrayed on screen in the past, the role of Bob Marley was one of the more highly-coveted parts in Hollywood over the last year. Sources say Paramount execs and Green saw endless test and met with dozens of talent vying for the role of Marley but in recent weeks Ben-Adir began putting himself in pole position for the part before ultimately winning the role.



Ben-Adirs star has been on the rise since his breakout role in Netflixs The OA but recent performances playing iconic figures have brought immediate acclaim. While it was brief his portrayal as President Barrack Obama on Showtimes The Comey Rule brought instant praise and his spot on performance as Malcolm X in the Regina King helmed One Night in Miami had him in the award season conversation all of last year.



He recently joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as he is set to play the villain in Marvels Secret Invasion Starring Samuel L. Jackson.



He is repped by CAA, Range Media Partners and B-Side Management.