Memorable characters vs screen time (Spoilers possibly)
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Memorable characters vs screen time (Spoilers possibly)
So, seeing the recent Fifth Element thread, I decided to revisit that movie. I hadn't seen it since the 90s and was glad I rewatched it as it was fantastic.
That said, it got me thinking. The ONLY thing I remembered of the flick was the Diva character and scene. I remember her clearly on the DVD art and figured she had a huge role in the movie. Watching it this time around was surprised how little screen time the character had but remains exceptionally memorable.
Wanted to put out their the question:
What characters in film remain the most memorable/iconic despite very little screen time in the movie itself?
I'd, say, add Boba Fett to this mix. Dude got his own show.
That said, it got me thinking. The ONLY thing I remembered of the flick was the Diva character and scene. I remember her clearly on the DVD art and figured she had a huge role in the movie. Watching it this time around was surprised how little screen time the character had but remains exceptionally memorable.
Wanted to put out their the question:
What characters in film remain the most memorable/iconic despite very little screen time in the movie itself?
I'd, say, add Boba Fett to this mix. Dude got his own show.
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Jan 2001
Posts: 15,972
Received 351 Likes on 254 Posts
Re: Memorable characters vs screen time (Spoilers possibly)
Hannibal Lecter in SotL.
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
#4
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: Kingsport, TN
Posts: 6,172
Received 64 Likes on 42 Posts
Re: Memorable characters vs screen time (Spoilers possibly)
Alec Baldwin in Glengarry Glenn Ross. About 8 minutes of screen time and steals the movie.
#5
Re: Memorable characters vs screen time (Spoilers possibly)
Boba Fett was just a cool looking extra. Hannibal Lecter while not a leading part, is still one of the main characters, regarding the story. Just like Jack Nicholson in A Few Good Men or Mark Rylance in Bridge of Spies.
#6
Moderator
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 37,359
Likes: 0
Received 2,160 Likes on 1,482 Posts
Re: Memorable characters vs screen time (Spoilers possibly)
Michael Keaton is in less than 20 mins of Beetlejuice.
William Hurt in A History of Violence. McConaughey in The Wolf of Wall Street.
William Hurt in A History of Violence. McConaughey in The Wolf of Wall Street.
#8
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off