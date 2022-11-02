DVD Talk Forum

Memorable characters vs screen time (Spoilers possibly)

Movie Talk

Memorable characters vs screen time (Spoilers possibly)

   
Memorable characters vs screen time (Spoilers possibly)
So, seeing the recent Fifth Element thread, I decided to revisit that movie. I hadn't seen it since the 90s and was glad I rewatched it as it was fantastic.

That said, it got me thinking. The ONLY thing I remembered of the flick was the Diva character and scene. I remember her clearly on the DVD art and figured she had a huge role in the movie. Watching it this time around was surprised how little screen time the character had but remains exceptionally memorable.

Wanted to put out their the question:
What characters in film remain the most memorable/iconic despite very little screen time in the movie itself?

I'd, say, add Boba Fett to this mix. Dude got his own show.
Re: Memorable characters vs screen time (Spoilers possibly)
Hannibal Lecter in SotL.
Re: Memorable characters vs screen time (Spoilers possibly)
Originally Posted by Noonan View Post
Hannibal Lecter in SotL.
Yes, that's an interesting choice. From what I just read, he was in the film for 12-16 minutes. I totally thought longer than that.
Re: Memorable characters vs screen time (Spoilers possibly)
Alec Baldwin in Glengarry Glenn Ross. About 8 minutes of screen time and steals the movie.
Re: Memorable characters vs screen time (Spoilers possibly)
Boba Fett was just a cool looking extra. Hannibal Lecter while not a leading part, is still one of the main characters, regarding the story. Just like Jack Nicholson in A Few Good Men or Mark Rylance in Bridge of Spies.
Re: Memorable characters vs screen time (Spoilers possibly)
Michael Keaton is in less than 20 mins of Beetlejuice.

William Hurt in A History of Violence. McConaughey in The Wolf of Wall Street.
Re: Memorable characters vs screen time (Spoilers possibly)

Re: Memorable characters vs screen time (Spoilers possibly)
Originally Posted by dex14 View Post
Michael Keaton is in less than 20 mins of Beetlejuice.
What, really!
