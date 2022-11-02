Memorable characters vs screen time (Spoilers possibly)

So, seeing the recent Fifth Element thread, I decided to revisit that movie. I hadn't seen it since the 90s and was glad I rewatched it as it was fantastic.That said, it got me thinking. The ONLY thing I remembered of the flick was the Diva character and scene. I remember her clearly on the DVD art and figured she had a huge role in the movie. Watching it this time around was surprised how little screen time the character had but remains exceptionally memorable.Wanted to put out their the question:I'd, say, add Boba Fett to this mix. Dude got his own show.