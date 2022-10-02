Favorite last shot of movie featuring an actor's face only? (spoilers possible)
Coming off of the amazing Red Rocket and that final shot of Simon Rex's character where it said literally more than 1,000 words in that final shot, the final scene. I know there are so many others, so what are great last shot's of a movie that feature just an actor's face?
Kind of restricting criteria but the first thing that came to mind was Magnolia with Melora Walters smiling at the camera.
Is Body Snatchers disqualified since it has a finger too?
Kinda cheating because while this is the final line, there are three brief shots after, but for all intents of purposes, the movie ends here. And it's a perfect ending.
