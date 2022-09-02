2022 Razzie Nominations Celebrating the worst in film
2022 Razzie Nominations Celebrating the worst in film
Maybe Affleck was the weak link in the Last Duel
Maybe Channing Tatum will get one for Dog if that is not eligible this year.
Surprised Amy Adams got nominated and I thought she was a great actress.
https://ew.com/awards/razzies-nomina...the-last-duel/
Maybe Channing Tatum will get one for Dog if that is not eligible this year.
Surprised Amy Adams got nominated and I thought she was a great actress.
WORST ACTRESS
Amy Adams / The Woman in the Window
Jeanna de Waal / Diana the Musical
Megan Fox / Midnight in the Switchgrass
Taryn Manning / Karen
Ruby Rose / Vanquish
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Amy Adams / Dear Evan Hansen
Sophie Cookson / Infinite
Erin Davie (As Camilla) / Diana the Musical
Judy Kaye (As BOTH Queen Elizabeth & Barbara Cartland) / Diana the Musical
Taryn Manning / Every Last One of Them
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Ben Affleck / The Last Duel
Nick Cannon / The Misfits
Mel Gibson / Dangerous
Gareth Keegan (As James Hewitt, the Muscle-Bound Horse Trainer) / Diana the Musical
Jared Leto / House of Gucci
WORST PERFORMANCE by BRUCE WILLIS in a 2021 MOVIE (Special category)
Bruce Willis / American Siege
Bruce Willis / Apex
Bruce Willis / Cosmic Sin
Bruce Willis / Deadlock
Bruce Willis / Fortress
Bruce Willis / Midnight in the Switchgrass
Bruce Willis / Out of Death
Bruce Willis / Survive the Game
WORST SCREEN COUPLE
Any Klutzy Cast Member & Any Lamely Lyricized (or Choreographed) Musical Number / Diana the Musical
LeBron James & Any Warner Cartoon Character (or Time-Warner Product) HeDribbles on / Space Jam: A New Legacy
Jared Leto & EITHER His 17-Pound Latex Face, His Geeky Clothes or His Ridiculous Accent / House of Gucci
Ben Platt & Any Other Character Who Acts Like Platt Singing 24-7 is Normal / Dear Evan Hansen
Tom & Jerry (aka Itchy & Scratchy) / Tom & Jerry the Movie
WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
Karen (Inadvertent Remake of Cruella deVil)
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Tom & Jerry the Movie
Twist (Rap remake of Oliver Twist)
The Woman in the Window (Rip-Off of Rear Window)
WORST DIRECTOR
Christopher Ashley / Diana the Musical
Stephen Chbosky / Dear Evan Hansen
"Coke" Daniels / Karen
Renny Harlin / The Misfits
Joe Wright / The Woman in the Window
WORST SCREENPLAY
Diana the Musical / Script by Joe DiPietro, Music and Lyrics by DiPietroand David Bryan
Karen / Written by "Coke" Daniels
The Misfits / Screenplay by Kurt Wimmer and Robert Henny, Screen Story by Henny
Twist / Written by John Wrathall & Sally Collett, Additional Material by Matthew Parkhill, Michael Lindley, Tom Grass & Kevin Lehane, from an "Original Idea" by David & Keith Lynch and Simon Thomas
The Woman in the Window / Screenplay by Tracy Letts, from the Novel by A.J. Finn
Re: 2022 Razzie Nominations Celebrating the worst in film
Fuck the Razzies. Stupid meaningless "awards" from a garbage organization. Don't give them any attention.
Re: 2022 Razzie Nominations Celebrating the worst in film
As I was reading through the nominees and seeing Dear Evan Hansen appear throughout, I thought, Decker is not going to like this! Then I read the first reply.
