Men (2022, D: Garland) S: Jessie Buckley, Rory Kinnear

Men (2022, D: Garland) S: Jessie Buckley, Rory Kinnear

   
Men (2022, D: Garland) S: Jessie Buckley, Rory Kinnear


A young woman who goes on a solo vacation to the English countryside after the death of her ex-husband.

From writer/director Alex Garland, starring Academy Award nominee Jessie Buckley and Rory Kinnear.
MEN – In Theaters May 20

RELEASE DATE: May 20
DIRECTOR: Alex Garland
CAST: Jessie Buckley Rory Kinnear, and Paapa Essiedu
Re: Men (2022, D: Garland) S: Jessie Buckley, Rory Kinnear
Optimistic
