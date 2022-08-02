DVD Talk Forum

Vote for your favorite Best Picture nominee. (2022 Oscars)

Movie Talk
View Poll Results: What is your favorite Best Picture Nominee?
Belfast
0
0%
CODA
0
0%
Dont Look Up
0
0%
Drive My Car
0
0%
Dune
0
0%
King Richard
0
0%
Licorice Pizza
1
100.00%
Nightmare Alley
0
0%
The Power Of The Dog
0
0%
West Side Story
0
0%
Voters: 1. You may not vote on this poll

Vote for your favorite Best Picture nominee. (2022 Oscars)

   
Vote for your favorite Best Picture nominee. (2022 Oscars)
Welcome to the 13th annual DVDTalk Best Picture Oscar Poll!

Once again let's see how far apart we are from the Oscar voters. Keep in mind that this is a poll for our favorite movies and not an attempt to predict the actual Oscar winner.

Previous DVDTalk poll winners and (Oscar winners):

2021: The Trial Of The Chicago Seven (Nomadland)
2020: Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (Parasite)
2019: BlacKkKlansman (Green Book)
2018: The Shape of Water (The Shape of Water)
2017: Hell or High Water (Moonlight)
2016: Mad Max: Fury Road (Spotlight)
2015: The Grand Budapest Hotel (Birdman)
2014: Gravity (12 Years A Slave)
2013: Django Unchained (Argo)
2012: Tree Of Life (The Artist)
2011: The Social Network (The King's Speech)
2010: Inglorious Basterds (The Hurt Locker)

I believe we gave a stronger list to choose from this year as Hollywood continues to recover from Covid.
Re: Vote for your favorite Best Picture nominee. (2022 Oscars)
Licorice Pizza.

My ranking of the 10 nominees:

1. Licorice Pizza
2. Drive My Car
3. Dune
4. CODA
5. West Side Story
6. The Power of the Dog
7. Nightmare Alley
8. King Richard
9. Belfast
10. Don’t Look Up
