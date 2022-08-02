DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

The Cursed (2022, D: Ellis) - S: Boyd Holbrook, Kelly Reilly, Alistair Petrie

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

The Cursed (2022, D: Ellis) - S: Boyd Holbrook, Kelly Reilly, Alistair Petrie

   
Old 02-08-22, 12:58 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 37,278
Likes: 0
Received 2,133 Likes on 1,468 Posts
The Cursed (2022, D: Ellis) - S: Boyd Holbrook, Kelly Reilly, Alistair Petrie


In Theaters February 18

In the late 1800s, a man arrives in a remote country village to investigate an attack by a wild animal but discovers a much deeper and sinister force that has the manor and its townspeople in its grip.

Written and Directed by Sean Ellis
Starring Boyd Holbrook, Kelly Reilly, Alistair Petrie
Produced by Sean Ellis, Pete Shilaimon, Mickey Liddell
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/the_cursed_2022
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Nope (2022: W/D: Jordan Peele) S: Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun, Keke Palmer

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.