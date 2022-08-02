The Cursed (2022, D: Ellis) - S: Boyd Holbrook, Kelly Reilly, Alistair Petrie
The Cursed (2022, D: Ellis) - S: Boyd Holbrook, Kelly Reilly, Alistair Petrie
In Theaters February 18
In the late 1800s, a man arrives in a remote country village to investigate an attack by a wild animal but discovers a much deeper and sinister force that has the manor and its townspeople in its grip.
Written and Directed by Sean Ellis
Starring Boyd Holbrook, Kelly Reilly, Alistair Petrie
Produced by Sean Ellis, Pete Shilaimon, Mickey Liddell
