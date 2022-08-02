DVD Talk Forum

Douglas Trumball has died at 79

Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Douglas Trumball has died at 79

   
Douglas Trumball has died at 79
For those who especially grew up in the 70s and 80s, he was key to some of the greatest special effects. RIP.

https://variety.com/2022/film/news/d...ts-1235174814/
Re: Douglas Trumball has died at 79
rip
