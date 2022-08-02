Douglas Trumball has died at 79
#1
Premium Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: In my Breakfast Nook looking at Why So Blu
Posts: 17,071
Received 538 Likes on 417 Posts
Douglas Trumball has died at 79
For those who especially grew up in the 70s and 80s, he was key to some of the greatest special effects. RIP.
https://variety.com/2022/film/news/d...ts-1235174814/
https://variety.com/2022/film/news/d...ts-1235174814/
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 34,495
Received 549 Likes on 427 Posts
Re: Douglas Trumball has died at 79
rip
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off