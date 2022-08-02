Dark Glasses (2022, D: Dario Argento)

Quote:

The first teaser trailer for Dario Argento‘s new horror movie Dark Glasses is here, a Rome-set Giallo movie that marks the Italian master’s first movie since Dracula 3D back in 2012.



The film will be having its World Premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival, running from February 10-20, and today the Dark Glasses teaser trailer has arrived.



This first look at Argento’s Dark Glasses doesn’t tell us much about the movie, but it does promise to be loaded up with bloody mayhem. This is Dario Argento, after all!



Ilenia Pastorelli stars as “a prostitute blinded by a serial killer in a botched attack who takes in a young Chinese boy, whose life has also been abruptly altered forever by the maniac’s actions. He will become her ally in a terrifying struggle to see off the serial killer forever.”



Pastorelli is joined in the cast by big-screen debutant Andrea Zhang as the young boy as well as Dario’s daughter Asia Argento (Land of the Dead) in a supporting role.



Argento is a horror titan, bringing 50 years of horror including masterworks The Bird with the Crystal Plumage, Deep Red, Suspiria, Tenebre, Phenomena, Inferno, and Opera.