The Sky Is Everywhere (2022, D: Decker) S: Kaufman, Segel, Jones, Alexander
The Sky Is Everywhere (2022, D: Decker) S: Kaufman, Segel, Jones, Alexander
Grief and love; we don't get one without the other. From director Josephine Decker, The Sky Is Everywhere premieres on Apple TV+ this Valentine's Day weekend. https://apple.co/_TheSkyIsEverywhere
Tucked among the magical redwood trees of Northern California and surrounded by her grandmother’s gargantuan roses, 17-year-old Lennie Walker, a radiant musical prodigy, struggles with overwhelming grief following the sudden loss of her older sister, Bailey.
When Joe Fontaine, the charismatic new guy at school, enters Lennie’s life, she’s drawn to him. But Lennie’s complicated relationship with her sister’s devastated boyfriend, Toby, starts to affect Lennie and Joe’s budding love. Through her vivid imagination and honest, conflicted heart, Lennie navigates first love and first loss to create a song of her own.
Acclaimed filmmaker Josephine Decker (Madeline's Madeline, Shirley) directs this moving adaptation of the beloved novel of the same name.
