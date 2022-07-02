Catch the Fair One (2022, EP: Aronofsky, D: Kubota Wladyka) S: Kali Reis
Catch the Fair One (2022, EP: Aronofsky, D: Kubota Wladyka) S: Kali Reis
Opening in theaters and VOD February 11
Director: Josef Kubota Wladyka
Starring: Kali Reis, Lisa Emery, Kimberly Guerrero, Kevin Dunn
A Native American boxer embarks on the fight of her life when she goes in search of her missing sister.
I saw this during Tribeca last year. It is a really good little indie thriller.
