Catch the Fair One (2022, EP: Aronofsky, D: Kubota Wladyka) S: Kali Reis

Catch the Fair One (2022, EP: Aronofsky, D: Kubota Wladyka) S: Kali Reis

   
Catch the Fair One (2022, EP: Aronofsky, D: Kubota Wladyka) S: Kali Reis


Opening in theaters and VOD February 11

Director: Josef Kubota Wladyka
Starring: Kali Reis, Lisa Emery, Kimberly Guerrero, Kevin Dunn

A Native American boxer embarks on the fight of her life when she goes in search of her missing sister.
96% currently on RT: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/catch_the_fair_one

I saw this during Tribeca last year. It is a really good little indie thriller.
