The 9 films of Paul Thomas Anderson vs the 9 films of Quentin Tarantino.

I made a similar thread awhile back pitting the films of John Carpenter vs David Cronenberg who have made almost exactly the same number of feature films. For that thread I laid out the challenge chronologically, for this one I thought I'd present the battle based on IMDB ranking. So starting with PTA's lowest ranked film according IMDB and the same for QT and then finally working our way to the highest ranked film for each filmmaker. To be honest I was going to do it chronologically as well until I realized There Will be Blood would be facing off against Death Proof which soured me on the whole thing.



So anyhow. I didn't count Grindhouse. You're voting on the stand alone extended cut of Death Proof. I counted Kill Bill 1&2 as one film as Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is announced as the 9th film by QT and would be the 10th if both KB's were one movie each. I also didn't count PTA's Documentary feature Junun. A couple times 2 films had the same rating, so I favored the one with more votes. Anyways, as to not sway anyone making a tough decision I will not being including the ratings, you can look them up if you want. So here we go:





Inherent Vice vs Death Proof

Hard Eight vs Jackie Brown

The Master vs Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Punch Drunk Love vs The Hateful Eight

Phantom Thread vs Kill Bill 1 & 2

Licorice Pizza vs Reservoir Dogs

Boogie Nights vs Inglourious Basterds

Magnolia vs Django Unchained

There Will Be Blood vs Pulp Fiction



Have at it.



