What movie franchise are getting tiresome?

   
02-04-22, 08:05 PM
What movie franchise are getting tiresome?
I ask this in games but perfect for here since so many. I gotta say, I watch them, stick with them and except for Spiral yet, Im getting sick of Saw franchise. Maybe Halloween too.
02-04-22, 08:22 PM
Re: What movie franchise are getting tiresome?
Halloween
Predator
Terminator
Alien
Bond

a lot of other franchises are tiresome, but I left them off because most were never great to begin with. These were.
