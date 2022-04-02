What movie franchise are getting tiresome?
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 44,850
Received 380 Likes on 336 Posts
What movie franchise are getting tiresome?
I ask this in games but perfect for here since so many. I gotta say, I watch them, stick with them and except for Spiral yet, Im getting sick of Saw franchise. Maybe Halloween too.
#2
Re: What movie franchise are getting tiresome?
Halloween
Predator
Terminator
Alien
Bond
a lot of other franchises are tiresome, but I left them off because most were never great to begin with. These were.
Predator
Terminator
Alien
Bond
a lot of other franchises are tiresome, but I left them off because most were never great to begin with. These were.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off