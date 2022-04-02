First R rated movie you saw in the theater?
Re: First R rated movie you saw in the theater?
Saturday Night Fever
Re: First R rated movie you saw in the theater?
The first one in theaters probably was Quick Change in 1990. The first one I was able to buy my own ticket for was Disturbing Behavior in 1998.
Re: First R rated movie you saw in the theater?
My dad took me and my brother to see Stripes when I was 12 or so, my brother is 4 years older. The first R rated movie that I remember getting in by myself was probably Revenge of the Nerds.
Re: First R rated movie you saw in the theater?
Sudden Impact (1983). I was 10 years old (okay...10 1/2) and my dad took me and two of my friends to the theatre to see it. The older lady at the ticket booth gave my dad the stink-eye and warned him it was full of violence but grudgingly processed the tickets.
Re: First R rated movie you saw in the theater?
Total Recall with a buddy and his dad. I was 12. Love the 3 titty scene still to this day.
Re: First R rated movie you saw in the theater?
Terminator 2, I was under 10 at the time. I guess I saw Pret A Porter when I was like 11 or 12?
I remember my sister trying to cover my eyes during the nude fashion show, which was the best part of the movie.
Weirdly we got denied entry and then kicked out from South Park BLU when I was much older. But was able to get into Very Bad Things with no problem.
Re: First R rated movie you saw in the theater?
Alien and Blake Edwards' 10. I was 11.
Uncle took me and my younger cousin to Alien. Dad took me to see some Bo Derek titties.
Re: First R rated movie you saw in the theater?
The Rock (1996)
I was 12 years old. Ever since then, my favorite movie.
Re: First R rated movie you saw in the theater?
My brother took me to Nightmare on Elm Street 2. I remember feeling a little nervous they might not let me in.
It was just before we had a VCR so I'd never seen the original but I''d seen the commercials for it and heard his play by play. I think we were both underwhelmed by the sequel and the subsequent um subtext it's acquired over the years went right over our heads. A different time i guess.
Re: First R rated movie you saw in the theater?
The first one I clearly remember was Terminator 2 when I was 11.
Re: First R rated movie you saw in the theater?
