Re: First R rated movie you saw in the theater?

Terminator 2, I was under 10 at the time. I guess I saw Pret A Porter when I was like 11 or 12?



I remember my sister trying to cover my eyes during the nude fashion show, which was the best part of the movie.



Weirdly we got denied entry and then kicked out from South Park BLU when I was much older. But was able to get into Very Bad Things with no problem.

