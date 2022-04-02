DVD Talk Forum

First R rated movie you saw in the theater?

Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

First R rated movie you saw in the theater?

   
Old 02-04-22, 03:05 PM
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Somewhere in the boonies, MA
Posts: 8,994
Received 212 Likes on 169 Posts
First R rated movie you saw in the theater?
Fame. I was 12.

(Waiting for someone to say Texas Chainsaw Massacre )
Old 02-04-22, 03:07 PM
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Grazing in a field somewhere...
Posts: 22,150
Received 243 Likes on 173 Posts
Re: First R rated movie you saw in the theater?
Saturday Night Fever
Old 02-04-22, 03:09 PM
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Oregon
Posts: 12,736
Received 126 Likes on 106 Posts
Re: First R rated movie you saw in the theater?
The first one in theaters probably was Quick Change in 1990. The first one I was able to buy my own ticket for was Disturbing Behavior in 1998.
Old 02-04-22, 03:11 PM
Join Date: Feb 2004
Posts: 6,205
Received 257 Likes on 158 Posts
Re: First R rated movie you saw in the theater?
My dad took me and my brother to see Stripes when I was 12 or so, my brother is 4 years older. The first R rated movie that I remember getting in by myself was probably Revenge of the Nerds.
Old 02-04-22, 03:12 PM
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Vancouver, BC, Canada
Posts: 1,757
Received 56 Likes on 46 Posts
Re: First R rated movie you saw in the theater?
Sudden Impact (1983). I was 10 years old (okay...10 1/2) and my dad took me and two of my friends to the theatre to see it. The older lady at the ticket booth gave my dad the stink-eye and warned him it was full of violence but grudgingly processed the tickets.
Old 02-04-22, 03:15 PM
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Arizona
Posts: 77,909
Received 560 Likes on 405 Posts
Re: First R rated movie you saw in the theater?
Total Recall with a buddy and his dad. I was 12. Love the 3 titty scene still to this day.
Old 02-04-22, 03:17 PM
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Seattle, WA
Posts: 10,230
Received 112 Likes on 76 Posts
Re: First R rated movie you saw in the theater?
Last of the Mohicans(92), I was 12. Summer of 95 is when I went to R rated movies more regularly.
Old 02-04-22, 03:21 PM
Join Date: Aug 2012
Location: Oklahoma
Posts: 5,288
Received 62 Likes on 45 Posts
Re: First R rated movie you saw in the theater?
Aliens
Old 02-04-22, 03:21 PM
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 42,636
Received 507 Likes on 404 Posts
Re: First R rated movie you saw in the theater?
Terminator 2, I was under 10 at the time. I guess I saw Pret A Porter when I was like 11 or 12?

I remember my sister trying to cover my eyes during the nude fashion show, which was the best part of the movie.

Weirdly we got denied entry and then kicked out from South Park BLU when I was much older. But was able to get into Very Bad Things with no problem.
Old 02-04-22, 03:27 PM
Join Date: Oct 2002
Posts: 4,136
Likes: 0
Received 345 Likes on 244 Posts
Re: First R rated movie you saw in the theater?
Pretty sure it was Unforgiven. I was 12.
Old 02-04-22, 03:28 PM
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Somewhere between Heaven and Hell
Posts: 32,216
Received 348 Likes on 251 Posts
Re: First R rated movie you saw in the theater?
Alien and Blake Edwards' 10. I was 11.

Uncle took me and my younger cousin to Alien. Dad took me to see some Bo Derek titties.
Old 02-04-22, 03:42 PM
Join Date: Mar 2009
Posts: 4,252
Received 131 Likes on 104 Posts
Re: First R rated movie you saw in the theater?
The Rock (1996)

I was 12 years old. Ever since then, my favorite movie.
Old 02-04-22, 03:44 PM
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Somewhere in the boonies, MA
Posts: 8,994
Received 212 Likes on 169 Posts
Re: First R rated movie you saw in the theater?
Originally Posted by devilshalo View Post
Alien and Blake Edwards' 10. I was 11.

Uncle took me and my younger cousin to Alien. Dad took me to see some Bo Derek titties.
Alien at 10? That explains a lot.
Old 02-04-22, 03:46 PM
Join Date: Feb 2003
Location: under the sofa cushions
Posts: 856
Received 26 Likes on 17 Posts
Re: First R rated movie you saw in the theater?
My brother took me to Nightmare on Elm Street 2. I remember feeling a little nervous they might not let me in.
It was just before we had a VCR so I'd never seen the original but I''d seen the commercials for it and heard his play by play. I think we were both underwhelmed by the sequel and the subsequent um subtext it's acquired over the years went right over our heads. A different time i guess.
Old 02-04-22, 03:50 PM
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 19,593
Received 1,166 Likes on 790 Posts
Re: First R rated movie you saw in the theater?
The first one I clearly remember was Terminator 2 when I was 11.

Old 02-04-22, 03:51 PM
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Dallas TX
Posts: 2,042
Received 40 Likes on 27 Posts
Re: First R rated movie you saw in the theater?
First one I was taken to:



First one I went to by myself:




Old 02-04-22, 03:51 PM
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 58,865
Received 2,442 Likes on 1,591 Posts
Re: First R rated movie you saw in the theater?

Old 02-04-22, 03:51 PM
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 19,593
Received 1,166 Likes on 790 Posts
Re: First R rated movie you saw in the theater?
Originally Posted by Eric F View Post
Alien at 10? That explains a lot.
It wasnt in the theater but I remember that my parents let me rent Robocop on my 10th birthday.
Old 02-04-22, 03:52 PM
Join Date: Apr 2005
Posts: 8,106
Likes: 0
Received 93 Likes on 63 Posts
Re: First R rated movie you saw in the theater?
Dirty Harry. Age 13
