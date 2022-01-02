The Adam Project (2022, D: Levy) S: Reynolds, Ruffalo, Garner, Saldana

Quote:

The Adam Project lands on Netflix on March 11.



Adam Reed (Scobell), age 13, and still grieving the sudden death of his father (Ruffalo) a year earlier, walks into his garage one night to find a wounded pilot (Reynolds) hiding there. This mysterious pilot turns out to be the older version of himself from the future, where time travel is in its infancy. He has risked everything to come back in time on a secret mission. Together they must embark on an adventure into the past to find their father, set things right, and save the world. The three working together, both young and grown Adam come to terms with the loss of their father and have a chance to heal the wounds that have shaped them. Adding to the challenge of the mission, the two Adams discover they really dont like each other very much, and if theyre going to save the world, theyre first going to have to figure out how to get along.