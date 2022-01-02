DVD Talk Forum

No Exit (2022, D: Power) - S: Havana Rose Liu

No Exit (2022, D: Power) - S: Havana Rose Liu

   
No Exit (2022, D: Power) - S: Havana Rose Liu


Trust no one. No Exit starts streaming on Hulu February 25.

In No Exit, Havana Rose Liu (Mayday) makes her feature film leading role debut as Darby, a young woman en route to a family emergency who is stranded by a blizzard and forced to find shelter at a highway rest area with a group of strangers. When she stumbles across an abducted girl in a van in the parking lot, it sets her on a terrifying life-or-death struggle to discover who among them is the kidnapper.

Directed by Damien Power (Killing Ground) from a screenplay by Andrew Barrer & Gabriel Ferrari (Ant-Man and the Wasp) based on Taylor Adams 2017 novel and produced by PGA Award winner Scott Frank (The Queens Gambit), the film stars Havana Rose Liu, Danny Ramirez (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Top Gun: Maverick), David Rysdahl (Nine Days), Dale Dickey (Winters Bone), Mila Harris (Young Dylan) and Dennis Haysbert (Breakthrough).
