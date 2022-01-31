The Requin (2022) -- S: Alicia Silverstone, James Tupper -- Another shark movie!
There's terror in paradise when Jaelyn (Alicia Silverstone) and Kyle (James Tupper) arrive at a remote seaside villa in Vietnam for a romantic getaway. A torrential storm descends, reducing the villa to little more than a raft and sweeping the young couple out to sea. Suddenly, another danger appears: a school of great white sharks. With her injured husband watching helplessly, Jaelyn must battle the deadly predators alone in this tense thriller that rides an unrelenting wave of fear.
This is available now on demand. $7 rental or $13 or $14 HD or 4K purchase
