Favorite movie with Jason Statham as a lead?

I was reorganizing my collection this afternoon, so I came across a bunch of JS movies I own. His resume, for an action star, is pretty solid. What's your favorite movie of his? Pointless doing a poll since he's been in dozens and I'm sure the opinions vary dramatically. I was introduced to him through his lead role in the 1st Transporter movie (which came out 20 freaking years ago, JFC) and have been a fan ever since



Easy to pick Wrath of Man, which is still fresh in my mind having watched it last year and it was very good...but I'll say Safe.



Top 5:

-Safe

-Wrath of Man

-Redemption

-Homefront

-Parker



Side note, my collection stats show he was in Collateral (Tom Cruise/Jamie Foxx). I can't for the life of me remember him in that movie, was it like a one scene role?



