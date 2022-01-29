DVD Talk Forum

Favorite movie with Jason Statham as a lead?

Favorite movie with Jason Statham as a lead?

   
01-29-22, 07:03 PM
Favorite movie with Jason Statham as a lead?
I was reorganizing my collection this afternoon, so I came across a bunch of JS movies I own. His resume, for an action star, is pretty solid. What's your favorite movie of his? Pointless doing a poll since he's been in dozens and I'm sure the opinions vary dramatically. I was introduced to him through his lead role in the 1st Transporter movie (which came out 20 freaking years ago, JFC) and have been a fan ever since

Easy to pick Wrath of Man, which is still fresh in my mind having watched it last year and it was very good...but I'll say Safe.

Top 5:
-Safe
-Wrath of Man
-Redemption
-Homefront
-Parker

Side note, my collection stats show he was in Collateral (Tom Cruise/Jamie Foxx). I can't for the life of me remember him in that movie, was it like a one scene role?

01-29-22, 07:05 PM
Re: Favorite movie with Jason Statham as a lead?
I really liked The Bank Job.
Still need to watch Wrath of Man.
01-29-22, 07:13 PM
Re: Favorite movie with Jason Statham as a lead?
Originally Posted by Osiris3657 View Post
Side note, my collection stats show he was in Collateral (Tom Cruise/Jamie Foxx). I can't for the life of me remember him in that movie, was it like a one scene role?
Yeah, it was just a cameo.
Supposedly its his character from The Transporter but its just a useless cameo so who gives a shit.
