Clean (2022, D: Solet) - S: Adrien Brody
Clean (2022, D: Solet) - S: Adrien Brody
Opening in theaters and VOD January 28
Director: Paul Solet
Writers: Paul Solet, Adrien Brody
Starring: Adrien Brody, Glenn Fleshler, Richie Merritt, Chandler Ari DuPont, Mykelti Williamson, RZA, Michelle Wilson, John Bianco
A garbage collector (Adrien Brody) sucked into the orbit of a local crime boss must face the violence of his past to find redemption in this bloody thrill ride.
