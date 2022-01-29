DVD Talk Forum

Clean (2022, D: Solet) - S: Adrien Brody

Clean (2022, D: Solet) - S: Adrien Brody

   
01-29-22
Clean (2022, D: Solet) - S: Adrien Brody


Opening in theaters and VOD January 28

Director: Paul Solet
Writers: Paul Solet, Adrien Brody
Starring: Adrien Brody, Glenn Fleshler, Richie Merritt, Chandler Ari DuPont, Mykelti Williamson, RZA, Michelle Wilson, John Bianco

A garbage collector (Adrien Brody) sucked into the orbit of a local crime boss must face the violence of his past to find redemption in this bloody thrill ride.
