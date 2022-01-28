Horizon (D: Costner) S: Costner
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 37,115
Likes: 0
Received 2,057 Likes on 1,421 Posts
Horizon (D: Costner) S: Costner
EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Costner is set to get back behind the camera for the first time since 2003s critically acclaimed Open Range. Costner will direct the period Western Horizon, setting an August 29 production start in Utah. Costner will star in the film, produce it and finance it through his Territory Pictures production company.
While he has been busy starring for the past few years in the hit series Yellowstone, Horizon has been a longtime passion project for Costner, and one that has the sweep of his 1990 epic Dances With Wolves, the film that won Best Picture and Best Director Oscars for Costner among seven wins out of a dozen Oscar nominations.
Horizon chronicles a multi-faceted, 15-year span of pre-and post-Civil War expansion and settlement of the American west. Americas expansion into the west was one that was fraught with peril and intrigue from the natural elements, to the interactions with the indigenous peoples who lived on the land, and the determination and at many times ruthlessness of those who sought to settle it, Costner told Deadline. Horizon tells the story of that journey in an honest and forthcoming way, highlighting the points of view and consequences of the characters life and death decisions.
Casting for the expansive film will begin in February.
While he has been busy starring for the past few years in the hit series Yellowstone, Horizon has been a longtime passion project for Costner, and one that has the sweep of his 1990 epic Dances With Wolves, the film that won Best Picture and Best Director Oscars for Costner among seven wins out of a dozen Oscar nominations.
Horizon chronicles a multi-faceted, 15-year span of pre-and post-Civil War expansion and settlement of the American west. Americas expansion into the west was one that was fraught with peril and intrigue from the natural elements, to the interactions with the indigenous peoples who lived on the land, and the determination and at many times ruthlessness of those who sought to settle it, Costner told Deadline. Horizon tells the story of that journey in an honest and forthcoming way, highlighting the points of view and consequences of the characters life and death decisions.
Casting for the expansive film will begin in February.
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 19,499
Received 1,148 Likes on 775 Posts
Re: Horizon (D: Costner) S: Costner
Awesome! Open Range is a masterpiece.
Costner does two things very well: Baseball movies and Westerns.
Costner does two things very well: Baseball movies and Westerns.
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Oregon
Posts: 12,717
Received 119 Likes on 101 Posts
Re: Horizon (D: Costner) S: Costner
True. As long as he stays away from dystopian future films, he's really good.
#4
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: NC
Posts: 16,257
Received 138 Likes on 100 Posts
Re: Horizon (D: Costner) S: Costner
Soooo....1883?
I mean of course I will watch.
I mean of course I will watch.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off