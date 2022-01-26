IF (2023, D: Krasinski) S: Reynolds, Carell, Waller-Bridge, Gossett, Shaw

Quote:

EXCLUSIVE: Fans of The Office look to be getting a long-awaited reunion as Steve Carell is set to join former Office cohort John Krasinski in the Quiet Place helmers next directing gig IF at Paramount Pictures. Alan Kim, Cailey Fleming and Louis Gossett Jr. also are on board, joining Ryan Reynolds and Krasinski, who will star in the pic. Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Fiona Shaw are also on board.



Details are being kept under wraps, but the story is based on Krasinskis original idea about a childs journey to rediscover their imagination. Krasinski will direct, write and produce the original film via his company, Sunday Night, with partners Allyson Seeger and Andrew Form producing. Reynolds also will produce via his company, Maximum Effort, and George Dewey will executive produce.



The film is set to bow on November 17, 2023.



Sunday Night and Maximum Effort recently signed first-look deals with the studio, with this film being spotlighted in the Sunday Night announcement as something Paramount, Krasinski and Reynolds have been high on for some time.