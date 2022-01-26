IF (2023, D: Krasinski) S: Reynolds, Carell, Waller-Bridge, Gossett, Shaw
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 37,100
Likes: 0
Received 2,049 Likes on 1,413 Posts
IF (2023, D: Krasinski) S: Reynolds, Carell, Waller-Bridge, Gossett, Shaw
EXCLUSIVE: Fans of The Office look to be getting a long-awaited reunion as Steve Carell is set to join former Office cohort John Krasinski in the Quiet Place helmers next directing gig IF at Paramount Pictures. Alan Kim, Cailey Fleming and Louis Gossett Jr. also are on board, joining Ryan Reynolds and Krasinski, who will star in the pic. Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Fiona Shaw are also on board.
Details are being kept under wraps, but the story is based on Krasinskis original idea about a childs journey to rediscover their imagination. Krasinski will direct, write and produce the original film via his company, Sunday Night, with partners Allyson Seeger and Andrew Form producing. Reynolds also will produce via his company, Maximum Effort, and George Dewey will executive produce.
The film is set to bow on November 17, 2023.
Sunday Night and Maximum Effort recently signed first-look deals with the studio, with this film being spotlighted in the Sunday Night announcement as something Paramount, Krasinski and Reynolds have been high on for some time.
Details are being kept under wraps, but the story is based on Krasinskis original idea about a childs journey to rediscover their imagination. Krasinski will direct, write and produce the original film via his company, Sunday Night, with partners Allyson Seeger and Andrew Form producing. Reynolds also will produce via his company, Maximum Effort, and George Dewey will executive produce.
The film is set to bow on November 17, 2023.
Sunday Night and Maximum Effort recently signed first-look deals with the studio, with this film being spotlighted in the Sunday Night announcement as something Paramount, Krasinski and Reynolds have been high on for some time.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off