Mortal Kombat 2 (2023?, D: ?)

   
01-26-22, 12:44 PM
Mortal Kombat 2 (2023?, D: ?)
Producer Todd Garner of the reboot of Mortal Kombat just posted this. No other info though.

01-26-22, 12:46 PM
Re: Mortal Kombat 2 (2023?, D: ?)
The potential was there and I didn't hate the reboot but it could be much much much better very easily.
01-26-22, 12:49 PM
Re: Mortal Kombat 2 (2023?, D: ?)
EXCLUSIVE: New Line is getting back into a fighting stance on a sequel to Mortal Kombat, the action adventure film based on the blockbuster video game franchise. The studio has hired Jeremy Slater to write Mortal Kombat 2.

Slater was head writer on the Marvel/Disney+ series Moon Knight, which stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke and Gaspard Ulliel, the French actor who last week died in a skiing accident after the series’ first season had been completed. Slater is also writing to direct Thread for Screen Gems, with James Wan and Atomic Monster producing. His recent scripting credits include the Netflix/21 Laps film Uprising with Travis Knight directing, and adapted Stephen King’s The Tommyknockers for Universal and James Wan. He also developed The Umbrella Academy for Netflix/UCP/Dark Horse and was creator and co-showrunner of The Exorcist on Fox.

Based on the Ed Boon and John Tobias-created video game phenomenon. The last film was released in April 2021 during the pandemic, simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max opening number one at the box office and ranking among the top feature titles ever on HBO Max since the platform launched. The film was directed by Simon McQuoid, who produced with Todd Garner, E. Bennett Walsh and James Wan. In last year’s action-fest, an MMA fighter sought out Earth’s greatest champions in order to stand against the enemies of Outworld. It was a battle for the universe. No other deals are locked at this point. Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Joe Taslim, Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin and Tadanobu Asano headed the cast.

Slater is repped by UTA, Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment and McKuin, Frankel Whitehead LLP.
https://deadline.com/2022/01/mortal-...er-1234920121/
01-26-22, 12:54 PM
Re: Mortal Kombat 2 (2023?, D: ?)
Originally Posted by RichC2 View Post
The potential was there and I didn't hate the reboot but it could be much much much better very easily.
Agreed. I actually liked the reboot from last year well enough, but it had some flaws. I think with some tweaks its got potential.

Make the tournament the focus is the obvious thing, and while I didnt hate the lead actor I would prefer one of the actual game characters be the main focus. Johnny Cage would make sense as he was teased. Plus he just makes sense as a bridge between our world and that of the games to be the main character.
01-26-22, 12:58 PM
Re: Mortal Kombat 2 (2023?, D: ?)
I'm sure they want a bigger name.... but give me Scott Adkins as Johnny Cage.
01-26-22, 01:00 PM
Re: Mortal Kombat 2 (2023?, D: ?)
It'll suck ass, too.

"It's a birthmark. He was born with it."

You don't fucking say.
01-26-22, 01:04 PM
Re: Mortal Kombat 2 (2023?, D: ?)
Last year felt like a Pilot episode into this universe. Wasn't great by any means, but I'm down for more
01-26-22, 01:11 PM
Re: Mortal Kombat 2 (2023?, D: ?)
Will there be an actual tournament this time?
