View Poll Results: Which one of these fictional Presidents would you vote for?
Mackenzie Allen, (Geena Davis, Commander in Chief)
0
0%
Benjamin Asher (Aaron Eckhart, Olympus Has Fallen)
0
0%
Josiah Bartlet (Martin Sheen, The West Wing)
0
0%
Tom Beck (Morgan Freeman, Deep Impact)
0
0%
Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Herbert Camacho (Terry Crews, Idiocracy)
0
0%
James Dale (Jack Nicholson, Mars Attacks)
0
0%
Conrad Dalton (Keith Carradine, Madam Secretary)
0
0%
Jackson Evans (Jeff Bridges, The Contender)
0
0%
Robert Fowler (James Cromwell, The Sum of All Fears)
0
0%
Mays Gilliam (Chris Rock, Head of State)
0
0%
Fitzgerald Thomas Grant III (Tony Goldwyn, Scandal)
0
0%
Thomas Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland, Designated Survivor)
0
0%
Dave Kovic (Kevin Kine, Dave)
0
0%
Tiny Lister (President Lindberg, The Fifth Element)
0
0%
John Mackenzie (Michael Keaton, First Daughter)
0
0%
James Marshall (Harrison Ford, Air Force One)
0
0%
Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep)
0
0%
Merkin Muffley (Peter Sellers, Dr. Strangelove)
0
0%
David Palmer (Dennis Haysbert, 24)
0
0%
Constance Payton (Alfre Woodard, State of Affairs)
0
0%
Allen Richmond (Gene Hackman, Absolute Power)
0
0%
James Sawyer (Jamie Foxx, White House Down)
0
0%
Andrew Shepherd (Michael Douglas, The American President)
0
0%
Thomas Whitmore (Bill Pullman, Independence Day)
100.00%
other (please comment)
0
0%
Voters: 1. You may not vote on this poll
Fictional Presidential Election
#1
Senior Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2021
Posts: 262
Received 80 Likes on 52 Posts
Fictional Presidential Election
Which one of these fictional Presidents would you vote for?
#2
DVD Talk Special Edition
Join Date: Jun 2011
Posts: 1,068
Received 100 Likes on 78 Posts
#3
Moderator
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Hope.
Posts: 11,162
Received 683 Likes on 407 Posts
Re: Fictional Presidential Election
Is there a way to make this one of those "check all that apply" polls?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off