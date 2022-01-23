Drive My Car (2021, D: Hamaguchi) -- S: Nishijima, Miura
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 37,067
Likes: 0
Received 2,037 Likes on 1,405 Posts
Drive My Car (2021, D: Hamaguchi) -- S: Nishijima, Miura
Two years after his wife’s unexpected death, Yusuke Kafuku (Hidetoshi Nishijima), a renowned stage actor and director, receives an offer to direct a production of Uncle Vanya at a theater festival in Hiroshima. There, he meets Misaki Watari (Toko Miura), a taciturn young woman assigned by the festival to chauffeur him in his beloved red Saab 900. As the production’s premiere approaches, tensions mount amongst the cast and crew, not least between Yusuke and Koji Takatsuki, a handsome TV star who shares an unwelcome connection to Yusuke’s late wife. Forced to confront painful truths raised from his past, Yusuke begins - with the help of his driver – to face the haunting mysteries his wife left behind. Adapted from Haruki Murakami’s short story, Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car is a haunting road movie traveling a path of love, loss, acceptance, and peace. Winner of three prizes at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, including Best Screenplay.
98% currently on RT: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/drive_my_car
As I mentioned in the Asian Cinema thread... this is one of the most critically acclaimed films of 2021.
It has won it won Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay and Best Actor from the National Society of Film Critics. And both the New York Film Critics Circle and LA Film Critics Association have named it the year's Best Picture.
I was finally able to see it the other day. The idea of a 3-hour Japanese film is a bit daunting, but I thought it was paced really well. Great acting and the story unfolds nicely. It is a great piece on grief.
Criterion will be putting out the disc later this year.
Last edited by dex14; 01-23-22 at 03:36 PM.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off