Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in multi-vehicle accident
Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in multi-vehicle accident
Arnold Schwarzenegger Involved in Bad Car Accident with Injuries (tmz.com)
Highlights:
-His SUV rolled off one car onto a Prius
-Law enforcement "sources" believe the accident was Arnold's fault. They say he was turning left but there was a left turn arrow that was still red.
-Arnold was not ticketed.
-Other drivers have injuries but Arnold doesn't appear to have a scratch.
-The driver of the Prius was not Sara Conner.
