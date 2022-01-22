DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in multi-vehicle accident

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in multi-vehicle accident

   
Old 01-22-22, 09:02 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Just around the corner to the light of day.
Posts: 12,999
Likes: 0
Received 139 Likes on 84 Posts
Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in multi-vehicle accident
Arnold Schwarzenegger Involved in Bad Car Accident with Injuries (tmz.com)

Highlights:
-His SUV rolled off one car onto a Prius
-Law enforcement "sources" believe the accident was Arnold's fault. They say he was turning left but there was a left turn arrow that was still red.
-Arnold was not ticketed.
-Other drivers have injuries but Arnold doesn't appear to have a scratch.
-The driver of the Prius was not Sara Conner.
ViewAskewbian is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.