Civil War (D: Garland) S: Dunst

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Alex Garland (Ex Machina, Men) is reteaming with A24 for Civil War, an action epic that has Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog, The Beguiled) set to star alongside Wagner Moura (The Shining Girls, Narcos), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Dune, Bruised) and Cailee Spaeny (The First Lady, Mare of Easttown).



Garland will direct the film set in a near-future America from his original screenplay. Details as far as its plot are being kept under wraps.



A24 will produce, alongside Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich of DNA and Gregory Goodman, and handle the films global release.

