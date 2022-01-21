DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Anybody else checking out Sundance offerings this year?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Anybody else checking out Sundance offerings this year?

   
Old 01-21-22, 06:10 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
bluetoast's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2006
Posts: 11,047
Received 93 Likes on 71 Posts
Anybody else checking out Sundance offerings this year?
It just started yesterday and is going until the 30th. Since its entirely virtual, its easy enough to view at home, with single screenings for $20. I figure Id see a couple.

https://www.sundance.org/
bluetoast is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-21-22, 06:14 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
Join Date: Jul 2009
Posts: 3,331
Received 27 Likes on 26 Posts
Re: Anybody else checking out Sundance offerings this year?
Was going to, but the Jesse Eisenberg-directed film with Julianne Moore and Finn Wolfhard was all sold out.

I just assume the big ones are all sold out.

If anyone has any suggestions, leave them here. Thanks
Throwing Copper is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Favorite Batmobile

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.