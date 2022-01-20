DVD Talk Forum

A24 Movie Discussion and Ranking

A24 Movie Discussion and Ranking

   
A24 Movie Discussion and Ranking

Ex Machina
Good Time
The Lighthouse
The Farewell
Green Room
While We're Young
Lamb
Hereditary
Mid90s
The Green Knight


Slow West
Under the Skin
Room
The Lobster
De Palma
Swiss Army Man
High Life
A Most Violent Year
The Blackcoat's Daughter
Saint Maud
The Killing of a Sacred Deer


The Disaster Artist
A Ghost Story
Spring Breakers
The Witch
Midsommar
It Comes at Night
The Florida Project
Tusk


Uncut Gems


The Hole in the Ground
