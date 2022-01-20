A24 Movie Discussion and Ranking
#1
Senior Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2021
Posts: 259
Received 78 Likes on 51 Posts
A24 Movie Discussion and Ranking
Ex Machina
Good Time
The Lighthouse
The Farewell
Green Room
While We're Young
Lamb
Hereditary
Mid90s
The Green Knight
Slow West
Under the Skin
Room
The Lobster
De Palma
Swiss Army Man
High Life
A Most Violent Year
The Blackcoat's Daughter
Saint Maud
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
The Disaster Artist
A Ghost Story
Spring Breakers
The Witch
Midsommar
It Comes at Night
The Florida Project
Tusk
Uncut Gems
The Hole in the Ground
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off