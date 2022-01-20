DVD Talk Forum

The Desperate Hour (2022, D: Noyce) S: Naomi Watts

The Desperate Hour (2022, D: Noyce) S: Naomi Watts

   
The Desperate Hour (2022, D: Noyce) S: Naomi Watts


Unfolding in real time, THE DESPERATE HOUR is a riveting and pulse pounding thriller from award-winning director Phillip Noyce. Recently widowed mother Amy Carr (Academy Award®-nominee Naomi Watts) is doing her best to restore normalcy to the lives of her young daughter and teenage son in their small town. As she's on a jog in the woods, she finds her town thrown into chaos as a shooting takes place at her son's school. Miles away, on foot in the dense forest, Amy desperately races against time to save her son.

Starring Naomi Watts, Colton Gobbo, Sierra Maltby
Directed by Phillip Noyce

Release Date: In select US theaters + on VOD starting 02/25/22
