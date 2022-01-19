Untitled Bong Joon Ho Film -- S: Pattinson

Quote:

EXCLUSIVE: After taking nearly two years to figure out his next project following his Oscar sweep in 2020 with Parasite, director Bong Joon Ho looks to have found his next film and is taking a certain Caped Crusader along for the ride. Sources tell Deadline that Bong is in talks to write and direct an untitled film based on Edward Ashton’s upcoming novel Mickey7 for Warner Bros, and that The Batman star Robert Pattinson is in talks to star. Bong will also produce the untitled film for his production company Offscreen alongside Dooho Choi for Kate Street Picture Company and Plan B.



The book will be published in in the first quarter of 2022 by St. Martin, a Macmillan imprint. While the film will be inspired by the novel, sources say that given Bong’s past experiences with adaptations, his version might ultimately may be different from the novel’s. The novel’s story follows, Mickey7, is an Expendable: a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize the ice world Niflheim. Whenever there’s a mission that’s too dangerous—even suicidal—the crew turns to Mickey. After one iteration dies, a new body is regenerated with most of his memories intact. After six deaths, Mickey7 understands the terms of his deal…and why it was the only colonial position unfilled when he took it.



Following Parasite’s sweep of the Oscars including a Best Director and Best Picture victory, Bong has taken his time in figuring out his next steps. Towards the end of 2021, he was presented the manuscript for the unpublished book by Ashton, which immediately drew his interest. The Oscar winner became loosely attached to the project late last year and prior to the holiday break met with some of the town’s most promising stars as every A-lister in their 30s was chasing the role. It wasn’t long before Bong and execs were impressed with Pattinson following his meeting and felt he was perfect for the role, with an offer going out right before the new year.



The Warner Bros feature marks Bong’s second deal with WarnerMedia in recent months following an HBO limited series based on Parasite in the works with Bong executive producing alongside Adam McKay.



As for Pattinson, this would mark his first film he has signed onto since finishing production on the anticipated The Batman. Warner Bros has already shown how much it plans to stay in business with him by recently signing him to a first-look deal. The Batman bows on March 4.



Bong and Pattinson are both repped by WME. Pattinson also being repped by 3 Arts, Curtis Brown Group and attorney Robert Offer and Bong is also managed by Jerome Duboz.