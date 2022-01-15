The King's Daughter (2022, D: McNamara) S: Brosnan, Scodelario, Walker, Hurt

Quote: Hoping to achieve immortality, King Louis XIV (Pierce Brosnan) captures a mermaid and steals her life force, but a discovery by his illegitimate daughter threatens to ruin the king's plans.

This comes out next week, but the more interesting thing is... this was filmed back in 2014.