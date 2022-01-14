DVD Talk Forum

RIP Jean-Jacques Beineix 1946-2022 (Diva, Betty Blue)

RIP Jean-Jacques Beineix 1946-2022 (Diva, Betty Blue)

   
RIP Jean-Jacques Beineix 1946-2022 (Diva, Betty Blue)
The French critics didn't really care much for him and his "ad style" (he used to work in advertising). Both Diva and Betty Blue were panned before winning a bunch of awards, and even after that, it took a while for them to get the credit they deserved. I've also seen "La Lune dans le Caniveau" which was pretty good. Turned down Hollywood opportunities in the 90's and never really got his early career touch back.

Good article:

Tormented 'Betty Blue' director Jean-Jacques Beineix dies
Re: RIP Jean-Jacques Beineix 1946-2022 (Diva, Betty Blue)
Haven't seen Diva, or La Lune dans le Caniveau, but I really like Betty Blue.

RIP
