The Equalizer 3 (D: Fuqua) -- S: Denzel Washington

Director'sandboth belong in the rare but hallowed subgenre of "beating the shit out of people," so needless to say we've eagerly kept our ears to the ground for any news of a third entry. The trail has been cold for a few years now, withhitting theaters in 2018, until Collider's Steve Weintraub sat down with the Oscar-winner to discuss The Tragedy of Macbeth and learned, uh,might be Washington's very next film.Here's exactly what the actor told us about his post-Macbeth plans for 2022:"They have written the third, so I’m scheduled to do that. So I gotta get in shape and start beating people up again. I get to beat people up again.and then going and beating some people up. Can’t get any better, right?"Additionally, sources have told Collider that Fuqua is currently in talks to direct the third film. Negotiations are ongoing, but we don't expect there to be any hold-ups. This would most likely makethe filmmaker's feature follow-up to 2021'sstarringLoosely based on the 1980s thriller show starringpremiered in 2014 and saw Washington take on the role of Robert McCall, a former Marine who cuts a violent path through the Russian mafia to protect a teenage prostitute, Teri (). A follow-up debuted four years later–the first sequel for both Washington and Fuqua—which sees Washington's lead character seeking revenge for the murder of a close friend, Susan Plummer ().still hasn't been officially confirmed, but we know Fuqua has ideas. When Collider spoke to the filmmaker in 2018, he told us he'd love to take Robert McCall overseas.In my mind, there’s a European adventure, absolutely. In my mind, that’s what I’d like, to see him in Europe, in the future. God willing."You can currently see Washington in the Shakespeare adaptation, directed byand co-starring Oscar-winner. Look for our full interview with Denzel Washington in the coming days.