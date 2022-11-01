X (2022, D: Ti West) S: Snow, Goth, Mescudi, Ortega
The trailer drops tomorrow. Apparently, it is a horror movie about the making of an adult film.
Looking at his filmography, it looks like West has spent the last few years directing episodes here and there of TV series. He hasnt directed a movie in almost 6 years and House of the Devil was 13 years ago! Man, time flies.
