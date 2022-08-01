DVD Talk Forum

Movie Talk
Worst movie (higher profile) names?

Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

01-08-22, 08:29 PM
Worst movie (higher profile) names?
Im talking ones everyones heard of, may not have seen but knows. This hasnt been done in long time, TMK, so wanted to remember the worst named movies.

i started this bc of Stop or My Mom Will Shoot. But I know so many others. Some might even be good.
01-08-22, 08:31 PM
Re: Worst movie (higher profile) names?

01-08-22, 08:41 PM
Re: Worst movie (higher profile) names?
^ so the “The” doesn’t make it even less stupid?
01-08-22, 08:48 PM
Re: Worst movie (higher profile) names?
Originally Posted by OldBoy View Post
^ so the The doesnt make it even less stupid?
does not make it even less stupid

unpack that syntax puzzle!
01-08-22, 08:51 PM
Re: Worst movie (higher profile) names?
Originally Posted by Count Dooku View Post
does not make it even less stupid

unpack that syntax puzzle!
less is more, baby.

to the OP, any of the turn of the century 'ing' movies, Saving Silverman, Finding Forrester, etc
01-08-22, 08:51 PM
Re: Worst movie (higher profile) names?
Well, you’re putting first incarnation of Suicide Squad. You must think more highly of the included The on the much more recent film. Thus not your worst name.
01-08-22, 08:56 PM
Re: Worst movie (higher profile) names?

01-08-22, 08:58 PM
Re: Worst movie (higher profile) names?
Originally Posted by Obi-Wanma View Post
that one bugged the hell out of me back in the day. Now, I don't mind it. 🤔
01-08-22, 09:00 PM
Re: Worst movie (higher profile) names?

From Justin to Kelly

I've always hated it because it needs punctuation. Meanwhile . . .

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar

is just too fucking much!
01-08-22, 09:34 PM
Re: Worst movie (higher profile) names?
I love the movie but Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World is ridiculous. Pick one title and go with it.
