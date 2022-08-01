Worst movie (higher profile) names?
Worst movie (higher profile) names?
Im talking ones everyones heard of, may not have seen but knows. This hasnt been done in long time, TMK, so wanted to remember the worst named movies.
i started this bc of Stop or My Mom Will Shoot. But I know so many others. Some might even be good.
Re: Worst movie (higher profile) names?
^ so the “The” doesn’t make it even less stupid?
Re: Worst movie (higher profile) names?
Well, you’re putting first incarnation of Suicide Squad. You must think more highly of the included The on the much more recent film. Thus not your worst name.
Re: Worst movie (higher profile) names?
Re: Worst movie (higher profile) names?
From Justin to KellyI've always hated it because it needs punctuation. Meanwhile . . .
To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmaris just too fucking much!
Re: Worst movie (higher profile) names?
I love the movie but Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World is ridiculous. Pick one title and go with it.
